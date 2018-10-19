Namibia: Dance Sport Namibia Selects National Team

DANCE Sport Namibia on Thursday selected a national team for the Rumba in the Jungle competition scheduled to take place in Sun City, South Africa between Friday and Sunday.

A media release issued on Thursday said the national team received their first national sport colours at the Namibia Sport Commission (NSC) head office on Monday, in a ceremony officiated by Freddy Mwiya, the chief administrator of NSC.

This is the first time in dance sport history that Namibia has selected a national team to represent it, the statement added.

More than 21 countries are expected to participate at the international competition.

Team Namibia will be accompanied by Venancius Rukero, the founding president and secretary-general of Dance Sport Namibia, as the team's manager.

The team consists of Christoffer Mostert, Bertie van der Merwe, Janu-Mari Coetzee, Silamont Gershwin Hamunyela, Juanita Visser, Nadine Birch, Christelle Mostert, Amanda Hugo, Kari Rabie, Gilbert Schiebler, Frieda Haufiku, Vernon Sawyers, Luca Coffee, Gaby Coffee, Juanita Birch (Coach) and Rukero.

