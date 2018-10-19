Namibia: Young African Under Probe Over Identity Fraud

THE Namibia Premier League is investigating allegations that Young African Football Club facilitated a Zimbabwean national to play in the top flight under a false identity last season.

The alleged fraud came to light on Thursday when Young Chiefs, relegated to the first division at the end of last season, submitted a complaint with the NPL, alleging that Young African registered Tapiwa Simon Musekwa as Albert Mujikirera by using a "tampered" Zimbabwean passport.

The NPL has commissioned a probe into the matter, league administrator Josua Hoebeb told The Namibian Sport.

"Yes, the secretariat has received the documents, and are currently studying the documentation at our disposal before handling it over to the prosecutor, who will also study the documents and come up with charges against the culprits, should he deem it appropriate," Hoebeb explained.

The latest development is likely to see the already delayed NPL 2018-19 season's kick-off deferred indefinitely.

"At this juncture, we cannot really say a lot on this matter as it is under investigation, and whatever we say at this point might jeopardise the investigations", he added.

Young African chairman Maleagi Ngarizemo, who doubles as head coach, said the club was not in a position to comment on the issue on Thursday, but would do so at a later stage.

In their damning dossier to the NPL, Chiefs detailed how "the player and his team" colluded to register him with a passport of which the "photo does not belong to the person whose details appear on the passport."

The player, who is on the lookout for a new club, admitted falsifying his identity in an affidavit, seen by The Namibian Sport, with the Namibian Police dated 9 October 2018.

He claims to have been coerced into doing so by an unnamed individual who facilitated his registration.

"I used this name due to the fact that the person registering told me to do so. My passport was not available, as I was only using an emergency travelling document. I hereby declare that I am Tapiwa Simon Musekiwa, 13 February 1992, Kwekwe in Zimbabwe. I want to use my original name and documents," (sic) the Zimbabwean said in his declaration.

Additionally, Chiefs claim that the application for an international transfer certificate "was lodged to the NFA without the required payment of N$4 000, and that on request of Mr Maleagi Ngarizemo [head coach and chairman] of Young African FC, the payment was waived on arrangement that it was to be invoiced and paid at a later stage."

The player "was never registered with any football club in Zimbabwe", Young African informed the NFA when applying for the ITC.

"This arrangement was approved by the NFA secretary general, Mr Barry Rukoro, on 18 April 2017," Young Chiefs stated.

However, Albert Majikijera's clearance certificate issued to the NFA from the Zimbabwe Football Association is dated 1 September 2016.

A query, sent via email to Zifa to get clarity on the ICT got no response by the time of going to print.

"I became aware of the situation regarding the Young African player only last week. The matter was still being dealt with by the NPL. I am sure that they can resolve it at their level. If not, we are always ready to assist," Rukoro said.

Chiefs want African docked points for matches in which the player featured. These points should then be awarded to the teams Young African faced, resulting in a reversal of Young Chiefs' relegation from the NPL.

African finished fifth in their debut top-flight campaign, while Chiefs missed the survival threshold by two points.

Should Young African be found guilty of fraud, they could be kicked out of the league altogether.