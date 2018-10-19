Namibia: Geingob Calls for Creativity Among Local Officials

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob called on local authority leaders to come up with creative solutions to serious problems in difficult economic times.

Poverty eradication minister Zephania Kameeta delivered the keynote address at the second general meeting of the association of local authorities in Namibia being held at Walvis Bay, on behalf of president Geingob.

The theme of the general meeting is 'The transition to sustainable towns and territories, the role of local authorities'.

Geingob acknowledged that government is faced with increased difficulties in service delivery functions due to what he termed a "recession of the economy", blaming some of it on "global economic headwinds".

"When financial resources are scarce, budget cuts deeply affect those at the bottom of society, which are the unemployed and less skilled members. At the same time, rising living costs as reflected in petrol, food and services in an environment of no or low wage growth further negatively impacts this same section of society. It is a very serious situation," he stressed.

Geingob said the situation should not be denied, as these are real challenges faced by Namibians, but that it should bring Namibians together to come up with innovative solutions.

He said the recent land conference showed how serious emotional issues are unravelled and dealt with in a democratic and peaceful manner.

Geingob thus called on leaders to take a break from their thought-through analysis of what they think is best, and instead go to the people in the communities - in cities, towns, settlements, houses and shacks - and allow them to pose solutions.

"Not us, but them. Such a people-centred approach will help us arrive at contextual permanent solutions which are responsive and effective," he observed.

The president said the government is also aware of the pivotal role of grassroots governance to uplift and integrate communities into the mainstream economy, society and political governance, and is ready to assist, even though the issues they have are not simple and cannot be solved in one day.

Some of these issues were the high levels of historical poverty due to apartheid policies, and economic marginalisation.

"It is, therefore, very difficult for communities to pay water and electricity, which results in the cutting of such services by municipal authorities. This is very painful because when we do this, we know how adversely this will affect the people," the president continued.

Another issue is the high rate of unemployed people flocking to big cities and towns in search of employment, putting immense pressure on local authorities to provide housing and services which these people cannot afford.

"There is also the nightmarish situation of shacks, accompanied by crime and health hazards, which become overwhelming for local authorities," he said.

According to him, this is why innovation and creative strategies should be encouraged at the two-day meeting. These solutions primarily include the delivery of urban land, housing and services.

"There is a lack of financial resources, but you have land, which is a main capital factor which you should be using in a transparent and corruption-free manner to attract those with financial and technical capacity to invest with the provision of housing," Geingob said, adding that local authorities should be geared to attract and facilitate prospective local and foreign investors through fast and efficient processes, "and not subject them to frustrating delayed processes and bureaucratic quagmires that shut the door to such investments".

He warned local authorities which are not service-oriented but rather preoccupied with internal fighting and politics of keeping out certain people that they will not be sustainable.

"Development, quarrels and fights don't go together. We need to keep an atmosphere of peace and Harambee together," he added.