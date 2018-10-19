South Africa: 82 000 Capacity Soweto Derby Sold Out!

Stadium Management SA (SMSA) on Friday confirmed that match tickets for the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on October 27 at FNB Stadium has already been sold out.

The available capacity of 82 000 tickets have been sold and no more tickets will be available.

SMSA has confirmed that the only tickets available for the match are 4 000 hospitality tickets.

Spectators have been warned that they should not attempt to attend FNB Stadium without tickets as no tickets will be sold at the stadium prior to the match.

In-addition, spectators are urged not to buy tickets from unauthorised parties as these tickets could be fake and will not allow entry into the stadium.

The match kicks-off at 15:00 with gates opening at 11:00, allowing ample time to get to the stadium precinct.

Source: Sport24