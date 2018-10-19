19 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Family, Friends Gather for Sharon Otieno's Final Farewell

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ruth Mbula

The burial of the slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno is ongoing at their Magare village home in Homa Bay County.

Ms Otieno was killed about a month-and-a-half ago and her mutilated body found in a thicket in Oyugis.

Rongo MP Paul Abuor is among the politicians who have arrived for the ceremony.

A group of women rights activists from across the country have condemned the murder of the 26-year-old.

Mr Abuor called for an amendment of the Constitution to have murder suspects denied bail. "This will help victims get justice. The suspects should remain in custody until proven innocent," said Mr Abuor.

Kenya

Kipchoge Keino Spared as Plea Deferred

A magistrate court has postponed athletics legend Kipchoge Keino's plea taking until the Director of Public Prosecution… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.