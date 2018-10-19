Kenya: Family, Friends Gather for Sharon Otieno's Final Farewell

The burial of the slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno is ongoing at their Magare village home in Homa Bay County.

Ms Otieno was killed about a month-and-a-half ago and her mutilated body found in a thicket in Oyugis.

Rongo MP Paul Abuor is among the politicians who have arrived for the ceremony.

A group of women rights activists from across the country have condemned the murder of the 26-year-old.

Mr Abuor called for an amendment of the Constitution to have murder suspects denied bail. "This will help victims get justice. The suspects should remain in custody until proven innocent," said Mr Abuor.