Photo: Nyasa Times

Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima at the official launch of UTM (file photo).

Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is in the United Kingdom (UK) on private tour, says he will not resign from his post as the country's second-in command.

His comments rubbishes the joint Civil Society Platform on Governance, which on Thursday October 18 called for the resignation of Chilima, accusing him of drawing a salary and benefits from government without doing work.

Chilima said on Thursday evening that he will not bow down to calls from some sectors of the society for him to quit his position as elected vice president.

The Vice President, who is also an interim leader of United Transformation Movement (UTM), said: "I will not resign because some people are holding press conferences. Let them hold the press conferences as that is their right to do so. They have the freedom to think or say any garbage but one thing is certain. I will not resign."

Chilima made the remarks at Hilton Hotel in Northampton when he attended a dinner hosted in his honour by Diaspora Malawians.

"This is not about Saulos Chilima, this is a movement to make Malawi a better for all. Malawi needs all of us to change and the time is now.

"Asking me to resign will not stop the movement because I am not the movement. The movement is for the people. I am but just one of the people who believe in the cause for a better Malawi," said Chilima.

Chilima urged the Diaspora Malawians in the UK to actively take part in the development of their country saying "everyone has a duty and responsibility to make Malawi a better place for all."

The Malawian vice president came to the dinner without any fanfare as is the case with most politicians when they travel abroad.

Chilima travelled to Northampton from London with his entourage comprising his aides, a one and half hours journey, by train and hired a taxi to the hotel using his personal money.

He also paid for the dinner at the hotel for himself and his delegation and interacted with the Malawians who attended the event.

Speaking earlier, UTM's UK wing chairperson Dr. Aubrey Makhalira thanked Chilima for honouring diaspora UK Malawians' call to have an engagement with them, saying the vice president is a true leader who has Malawi's best interests at heart.

Said Makhalira: "Dr Saulos Chilima is a leader with a great vision for Malawi. He is the kind of leader that Malawi needs to transform. With him at the helm, Malawi will never be the same."

A cross section of Malawians from all walks of life attended the event and travelled across the UK including England, Scotland and Wales and from far and wide.