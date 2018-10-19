19 October 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Silver, Bullets Through in FISD Cup Round of 16

By Elijah Phimbi

Silver Strikers technical panel has expressed satisfaction with the performance of its players after going through hurdles midway into the second round.

The sentiments were made by assistant coach Peter Mgangira following an impressive 4-0 thumping over Red Lions in a preliminary round math played at the Silver Stadium on Thursday.

The Central Bankers scored their goals through Herbert Wayekha, Mike Tete, Duncan Nyoni and Kuda Muyaba.

"The team is now in good shape and we are able to play good football as well as scoring more goals" said Mgangira.

He said they are looking forward to maintain their fine form so that they try to at least finish the season with a silverware.

"Silver is a big team and just like any other team we need to work hard and take something home" he added.

The Bankers are currently on position two of the 16 member log table with 50 points two behind leaders Nyasa Big Bullets.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Nyasa Big Bullets also booked themselves a round of 16 place in the Fisd Challenge Cup after they struggled to beat Nchalo United 4-3 on penalties in a match played at the Kamuzu Stadium.

Regulation time ended in a 0-0 stalemate

Meanwhile the sponsors says they are happy with the progress of the competition.

"The competition is becoming exciting each passing day and we expect to see alot of goodies. All in all we are happy that our objectives thus developing sports and reaching out to Malawians with our products and services are being met" said Wezzie Chiumia, Marketing and Communication Executive Officer for Fisd.

