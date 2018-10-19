19 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: iFree SHS Is Tailored to Promote Sustainable Development - -Dr KK Sarpong

By Clement Adzei Boye

Sekondi — The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr K.K Sarpong, has noted that the free Senior High School (SHS) programme is tailored to promote the sustainable development of the country.

Dr Sarpong made this remark when he delivered the keynote address during the 67th anniversary speech and prize giving day of the Sekondi College and Homecoming of old students here on Saturday on the theme "The Free Senior High School policy: An all hands-on-deck approach to universal education and nation-building."

He said the development of Ghana could be attained through education, and it was in line with that the present government had placed secondary education on top of its agenda.

"It is therefore, imperative that the Free SHS policy is made to work for the benefit of our country," Dr Sarpong urged.

He said the issue of cost deprived a lot of people access to and it was to address the cost barrier that the incumbent government decided to implement the Free SHS policy and also to make education accessible to all Ghanaians.

However, Dr Sarpong said, like any policy, the new programme might face criticisms and teething challenges, but said, with commitment and collaboration solutions could be found.

"As the theme suggests, the call is for all stakeholders-parents, schools, corporate bodies, NGOs, traditional rulers, religious leaders, students and indeed every Ghanaian to join hands with the government and look at the free SHS with a collective lens." he appealed.

Dr Sarpong entreated parents to influence the Free SHS policy, and, therefore, asked them to support the government by providing the little things such as stationery, clothing and toiletries that their children need for fruitful stay in the school.

"Parents cannot shirk their responsibility and claim that free SHS is absolutely free. They should join hands with school authorities and teachers to mould their children into disciplined and responsible adults. Indeed, the home should be the starting point," he said.

The CEO of GNPC implored government to provide educational institutions with the needed infrastructure and logistics to facilitate teaching and learning.

Dr Sarpong advised the students to embrace honesty, humility, hard work, good human relations and be humane.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

