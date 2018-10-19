19 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Second Quarter GDP Grows By 5.4 Per Cent - Gss

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

Ghana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2018 grew by 5.4 per cent compared to 11.1 per cent recorded for the second quarter of 2017, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has announced.

According to the GSS, the industry sector recorded the highest growth of 11.1 per cent , followed by agriculture which grew by 4.8 per cent while the services sector recorded 0.5 per cent growth.

The Acting Government Statistician, Mr Baah Wadieh said this in Accra when he presented the quarterly GDP for the second quarter of 2018 and the producer price index for September 2018.

The growth, according to Mr Wadieh was influenced by the health and social work, mining and quarrying and information and communication sectors which grew by 26.8, 24.7 and 14.6 per cent respectively .

He said the oil GDP estimate for the second quarter at current prices was GH71, 870. 3 million compared to GHc 62,734.7 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Mr. Wadieh also observed that the non-oil GDP was pegged at current prices was GHc 35,317.9 million compared to GHc 61.282.7 million in the second quarter of 2017.

He stated that " contraction was however observed in the financial and insurance activities grew by -13.4 per cent , professional, administrative and support services activities -5.9 per cent, water and sewerage-3.5 per cent, trade, repairs of vehicles, households good -5-9 per cent transport and storage -1.1 per cent and real estate -0.8 per cent."

Meanwhile producer price inflation rate for September 2018 has dropped from 7.0 per cent to 5.6 per cent.

The decrease according to Mr. Wadieh was to due to decreases in the producer price index rates in quarrying and mining and manufacturing sub sector.

He said the monthly change rate was 0.4 per cent.

The manufacturing sub-sector recorded the highest year-year producer price inflation rate of 8.3 per cent followed by the mining and quarrying with 0.4 per cent

The utilities sub-sector recorded the lowest year-on-year producer inflation of -0.2 per cent.

Ghana

President Akufo-Addo Reappointed Co-Chair of Eminent Group of Advocates for UN SDGs

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been re-appointed by the Secretary General of the United… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.