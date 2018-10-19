19 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Anti-Snaring Drive Quells Poaching in Serengeti

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News Tanzania
An ecological undertaking in Serengeti National Park has removed 17,536 snares from the 14,750 square kilometre park.

AN ecological undertaking in Serengeti National Park (SENAPA) has removed 17,536 snares from the 14,750 square kilometre park.

The Frankfurt Zoological Society (FZS), Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) and Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO) jointly executed Serengeti De-Snaring Programme, which has as well rescued 157 wild animals from the traps laid by poachers within the ecosystem.

The snares have since been set ablaze, according to FZS Programme Leader in Serengeti Erik Winberg. Mr Winberg, updating tour operators and key stakeholders in the industry on Monday, said poachers in the Serengeti had killed hundreds of animals, adding that the joint programme seeks to support particularly tour operators who rely on wildlife and intact ecosystem as the basis of tourism in the area.

"At least 530 animals were killed by poachers in the past 16 months while we also established 125 camps that were put up by poachers," explained the FZS official.

According to Mr Winberg, the project also helped in the arrest of 32 poachers who were found in the area.

Describing the joint operation, Winberg said the 16-man anti-snaring team is led by retired TANAPA rangers and other community members from villages surrounding the Serengeti, making use of ex-poachers and exploiting their experience to fight snaring.

"The teams cooperate closely with SENAPA authority and go out to the field to collect snares before destroying them," he said, adding: "When the de-snaring teams find a poacher's den, they destroy the bush meat and other snaring materials to deter poaching activities."

He added that the snares laid by the poachers target species like wildebeests for bush meat which is later sold. The wildebeest is the most snared animal due to their large number and predictability of annual migration, he said.

Elephants and rhinos are also not spared in the scourge as they suffer amputations because of picking up wire snares. Detailing how the programme works,

Winberg said 5,000 US dollars (about 12m/-) cover the cost of running one team for a month, with an average of 35 snares collected daily.

The programme's funding comes from voluntary donations based on a bed night fee for hoteliers and camp operators operating in the Serengeti. Winberg called for public-private partnership to keep project up and running.

SENAPA Chief Park Warden William Mwakilema commended FZS for its efforts in protecting and conserving the park, saying poaching and other related activities could soon become a thing of the past if the efforts are sustained.

Poaching remains a major challenge to conservation in Tanzania, with between 20,000 and 30,000 African elephants slayed annually for their tusks, primarily to satisfy the demand for ivory products in Asia.

Tanzania

Police Reveal Vehicle Used By Mo Dewji Abductors

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has revealed that Police have figured out a vehicle used in abduction of… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.