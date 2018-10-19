19 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Amanak Group Supports Tetteh-Ocloo State School for the Deaf

By Godfred Blay Gibbah And Adjei Kojo

Mr. Amanor (in suit) presenting the items to Mr. Arthur. Those with them include Mrs. Naomi Narh, a Director of Amanak Group of Companies, staff and pupils of the school

Amanak Group of Companies, has donated food items worth GH¢6,150.00 and cash of GH¢4,000.00 to the Tetteh-Ocloo State School for the Deaf.

The items included four bags of gari, 10 bags of rice, assorted drinks, bottled water, tomato paste, detergents, soaps, cooking oil and milk.

Making the donation, a Director of Amanak Group of Companies, Alexander AmanorNarh-Gbeeku, said they were motivated by Matthew Chapter 26 verse 36 to support the needy, especially people with disabilities.

He said government alone could not cater for the needs of the special public schools, hence the need for individuals and organizations to assist the needy.

Mr. Amanor promised to restock the school's clinic with GH¢1,000.00 worth of drugs and sanitary supplies.

Receiving the items, the head teacher of Tetteh-Ocloo State School for the Deaf, Mr. Isaac Arthur, thanked the company for the gesture, and appealed to other corporate bodies to support the school.

In a related development, Mrs. Grace Otoo, Senior Enrolled Nurse in charge of the school's clinic, appealed to philanthropists to help provide drugs and other supplies to the clinic,

Tetteh-Ocloo State School for the Deaf, a public basic school for the Deaf, has 291 pupils made up of 145 girls and 146 boys, aged between 4 years and 28 years.

