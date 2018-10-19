Ghana: 6th Western Regional Kindergarten Cultural Festival Held

The 6th Western Regional Kingdergarten (KG) Cultural Festival was held at Fijai in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The festival themed: "Unearthing the Potentials of our Kids through Culture" brought together six KG schools across the region.

Mr Daniel Ansah, the Manager of the St Francis Catholic Press at Fijai asked teachers from the participating schools to emulate the life of Mother Mary who served humankind with patience, care and love.

He noted that children learned those positive virtues at the formative age and urged teachers to build in the children good societal values.

The Director of Western Regional Centre for National Culture, Mr Benyameen Sam Keelson defined culture as the way a group of people lived together and mentioned language, religion, costumes, social habits, music and arts as some features of culture.

He said every child was born with unique gifts and potentials and it was the duty of society to unearth these potentials through culture and assist in developing them.

Mr Keelson noted that children practice culture when it is well taught at home and in schools.

The Director urged teachers and parents to inculcate the rich Ghanaian cultural values in the children to enable them to become responsible adults.

He noted that the formation of culture and heritage clubs in schools would help children to appreciate culture.

The six schools which took part in the festival were Pentecost Preparatory School, Angel Grace School Complex, Corn Air Preparatory School, Genesis Alive Academy, Unique Star Academy and Royal Pearl International.

All the schools were presented with books and certificates of participation.