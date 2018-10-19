Ghana: Ghacem MD Urges Support for Agriculture Sector

The Managing Director, Mr. Morten Gade of Ghacem has underscored need for all stakeholders in the country's agriculture sector to join hands and ensure its promotion.

He said agriculture was the backbone of Ghana's economy hence the need give it the necessary attention.

Mr. Gade made the remarks when the company presented 1000 bags of cement to Dr. Gyiele Nurah, Minister of State for Agriculture as its support for this year's Farmers Day.

He said the theme for the celebration: 'Agriculture, moving Ghana beyond aid' was timely as the government had given its commitment of developing the economy beyond aid.

"Ghacem is ready to support Government in this direction" he assured.

Agricultural growth he said was the major drive of poverty reduction, employment generation and the surest commitment to ensuring food security with its promotion being the top most priority of every country.

Mr. Gade seized the occasion to inform of the company's flagship programme 'the Ghacem Cement Foundation' which continue to provide free cement for infrastructural development for deprived schools and hospitals and has since its inception invested 16 million Ghana cedis.

Ghacem he assured would continue to do its part in line with one of the company's global sustainability programme of helping the development of the communities in which it lives and work.

On his part, Dr. Gyiele Nurah thanked Ghacem for the consistency in supporting the annual farmers Day celebration.

He said this year's celebration would be held in Tamale and therefore appealed to corporate institutions to come early with their various support items to ensure smooth preparation of the event.