Ghana: Top Rank Promotions Ready to Stage Dogboe's Fight in Ghana

Following the recent contract extension between Ghana WBO super bantamweight world champion, Isaac Dogboe and top promoters, Top Rank Promotions, the American outfit is set to stage their maiden promotion in Africa in 2019.

Dogboe is set for the second defence of his title on December 8 at the Big Apple in New York after stopping Hidenori Otake in August.

In the case of a successful defence, Team Dogboe will have one of his defences under Top Rank next year and that according to the champion Dogboe was welcoming news not only for him but his fans as well.

Speaking in a chat with the Times Sports, Isaac Dogboe who returned to the country nearly two weeks ago after his last defence said having Bob Arum visit Ghana was a dream they have harboured for a while.

"This is a big opportunity we as Ghanaians must all embrace and play our respective roles to make it happen. Top Rank is a big company that has managed a lot of world class boxers and we see it as a privilege to be working with them.

"A lot will also depend on us because what it means is that we will have to work harder to be successful in our next defence."

"The corporate sector must also play a lead role by offering sponsorship because we will need to stage a world class show to market Ghana to the rest of the world and let them know Ghana has come of age not only in producing quality boxers but staging great shows," he said.

According to the world champion, his management was considering new and bigger venues since they were convinced a world championship may draw a much bigger crowd.

Although an opponent was yet to be known, Dogboe's team has expressed confidence in fighting a top three ranked opponent as they await any of the super bantamweight divisional champions to step forward for a unification bout.

According to Isaac Dogboe, the dream of his management team, Rising Star Africa Promotions was to unify the titles in the division in the shortest possible time, but it appears none of the champions are ready to come forward.

"My wish now is to get the chance to fight the best out there. Danny Roman and Rey Vargas are obviously the best. They hold the WBC and WBA titles and a clash with any of them will please the fans."

He, therefore, appealed to the fans to keep supporting him and urged sponsors to come on board to stage shows in Ghana.