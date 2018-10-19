Tanzania: Over 160 Families Go Get PTSD After MV Nyerere Ferry Disaster

OVER 160 families in Ukerewe District are lined up for treatment of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) just a month after the occurrence of MV Nyerere ferry disaster that killed more than 220 people and 40 others being rescued.

Briefing the 'Daily News' in the Island recently, the Community Development Officer from the Mwanza Regional Secretariat, Mr Wambura Kizito said while some of the families were slowly recovering from the shocking incident, it has been decided PTSD would also be a remedy to the surviving victims and the bereaved families.

He said already a number of experts have joined him for the exercise in an arrangement that would see the affected members receiving special treatment in groups on related necessary psychological support.

"We have done an initial assessment and observed that at least 102 families in Ukara and 59 families in Bugorola side require assistance and psychologically treatment so as to carry on with normal lives and resume production activities effectively," he pointed out.

Mr Kizito hinted that most of the families were reported 'losing' one or more members which has called for special intervention socially, emotionally and psychologically effective this week.

Some of the partners who have responded to the call included the Geita Goldmines Ltd (GGM) which in collaboration with AAR Insurance has reported to the area with a team of experts ready for the task.

According to the GGM Senior Manager responsible for Infrastructure and Community Affairs Mr Manase Ndoroma, the company has sought to deploy experts from AAR who have joined the rest of the team at the site.

"GGM took part right from the beginning of the tragedy and apart from other humanitarian and technical assistance, they also offered and responded to the call for psychosocial social support and arranged with our consultants AAR to chip in," he said.

A team from AAR included the Wellness Manager, Mr John Ngonyani and Clinical Psychologist Dr Bonaventure Balige who expressed their readiness for the job when contacted for comments.

Mr Ngonyani said they were prepared to spend up to three weeks attending to survivors of the tragedy in a bid to rescue them from contacting serious PTSD effects which become more critical if not timely addressed.

On his side, Acting Bwisya Ward Executive Officer (WEO), Mr Anthony Felician said his main task in collaboration with the stakeholders was to make sure that the people resume their economic activities, which stalled since the tragedy occurred.

He was convinced that though many families were recuperating, institutions like Schools were resuming activities including other economic businesses slowly, and hence, recommended that a team of experts offer psychosocial and other intervention supports to them.

Meanwhile, a Bwisya resident Yohana Masato has called upon for the government to deploy heavy duty ferry boats in place of the current MV Ukara and MV Sabasaba with limited capacities to carry passengers and cargo.

Though, the call had been taken into action by the Head of the State, President John Magufuli ordering for the immediate floatation of tenders for the new ferry boat with a capacity to carry 200 passengers and 50 tonnes of cargoes.