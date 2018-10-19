19 October 2018

Bhekisisa (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Mabuza - 'The NHI Must Not Negate Private Health Schemes for Those Who Desire Them'

By Bhekisisa Team

What Deputy President David Mabuza had to say about primary health care and the NHI in his Presidential Health Summit speech.

Speaking on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza reiterates the South African government's commitment to universal healthcare, known as the National Health Insurance (NHI). In a speech delivered at the Presidential Health Summit Friday, he made important comments regarding the role of the private sector in the NHI, which will be phased in from 2019, Mabuza explained.

"We need one health system of all our people... in which health services are provided by both the private and public services according to improved standards of care, and that does not negate the existence of private health schemes for those who desire [them]."

Mabuza also launched the country's latest wellness campaign, called Cheka Impilo. As part of the campaign, the country will seek to:

  • Put two-million more people on antiretrovirals
  • Diagnose and treat 80 000 more people with TB
  • Identify and treat thousands more with diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer

