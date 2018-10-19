Western Sahara: UN Adopts Resolution for Self-Determination of Sahrawi People

United Nations — The Special Political and Decolonization Committee (Fourth Committee) has adopted a draft resolution on Western Sahara, reaffirming the inalienable right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination.

Under this resolution adopted without a vote, the UN General Assembly supported the resumption of the negotiation process "with a view to achieving a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution which allows self-determination of Western Sahara people."

Praising the efforts made by the UN Secretary and his Personal Envoy, the resolution welcomed that the parties to the conflict, Morocco and the Polisario Front "engaged to continue to show political will and work in an atmosphere conducive to dialogue so to start a more intense round of negotiations, in good faith and without preconditions."

Besides, the Special Committee is requested to examine the situation with regard to the implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples and continue to follow the situation in Western Sahara. It is also requested to submit a report to the 74th session of the UN Assembly General.

The UN chief is also invited to submit to the 74th session of the UN Assembly General a report on the application of this resolution.

The draft resolution reaffirmed the UN responsibility towards the Sahrawi people.