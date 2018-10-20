20 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Shaun Abrahams Interfered in #FeesMustFall Activist's Case - Lawyer

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Left: #FeesMustFall activist Mcebo Dlamini. Right: Former head of the National Prosecuting Authority Shaun Abrahams.

A lawyer representing former University of the Witwatersrand student leader and Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini, claims that the case against his client is politically motivated.

Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi told the packed Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday that former head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Shaun Abrahams played a role in rejecting Dlamini's representations. Abrahams retired from the NPA in August.

Through his legal team, Dlamini attempted to make representations to the NPA for the organisation to consider mediation or a settlement procedure.

He said that they received a one-line response on October 5 that their representations had been rejected by the NPA.

"There is an application that we intended to raise. That application revolves around the constitutionality or the lawfulness of the prosecution. The substance of the application is that there has been a violation of Section 179 of the Constitution by the prosecution...The basis of that violation is that Abrahams had a meeting at Luthuli House with high-ranking officials.

"In that meeting, he [had a discussion], among others, with high-ranking officials, including [the] minister of justice. One of the items was Fees Must Fall. It is apparent his prosecution is politically motivated," said Ngcukaitobi.

Dlamini intends to make further representations to the new NPA leadership, which Ngcukaitobi claimed was not "tainted by political manipulation" of the case.

If that is not successful, he intends to approach the High Court for a judicial review.

"The basis of that review is that the prosecution was politically motivated and can't result in a fair trial... The reason to prosecute [should] be declared unlawful and set aside. It is not my intention to delay the trial," said Ngcukaitobi.

Dlamini, a Fees Must Fall activist, is facing charges of theft, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, public violence, possession of a dangerous weapon, malicious damage to property and being in the country illegally.

Ngcukaitobi said the charge of being in the country illegally related to the Department of Home Affairs and didn't directly implicate the Fees Must Fall leader.

Ngcukaitobi won't be available from April 15, 2019 because he will be an acting judge in the Land Claims Court.

Prosecutor Steven Rubin asked for the matter to be put on the roll for trial and said he wouldn't be available for the entire month of March next year because he had another trial in the High Court.

The State is expected to call 15 witnesses. One of them is Shangaan-speaking, which would require a Shangaan interpreter.

The three-day trial is expected to begin on April 9.

Source: News24

South Africa

Strong Winds Whip Western Cape, Blow Truck Over

Strong winds whipping the Western Cape blew a truck over in Klawer on Saturday morning, provincial traffic officials… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.