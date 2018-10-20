Kenya: Abducted Billionaire Mohammed Dewji Returns Home Safely

Photo: Supplied

Mohammed Dewji (file photo).

Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji, who was kidnapped last week, has been found, his family said Saturday.

Mr Dewji, 43, was abducted by unidentified gunmen last Thursday when he went for a workout at the high-end Colosseum Hotel in Oyster Bay, Dar es Salaam.

His family spokesperson Azzim Dewji confirmed to The Citizen that the businessman is safely at home.

"Mo is 100 per cent fit but traumatised by the whole experience," Azzim said.

"We than the President for ordering security organs to make sure he is found. We are happy he is now home and safe." According to Azzim, Mo will later today address the media.

"I thank Allah that I have returned home safely. I thank all my fellow Tanzanians, and everyone around the world for their prayers. I thank the authorities of Tanzania, including the police force for working for my safe return, " METL Group quoted him as saying on its Twitter feed, without providing more details about how he was freed or got away from his captors.

After his abduction, Dewji's family announced a record Tsh1 billion (Ksh44 million) reward for anyone who would provide information that would help find him.

