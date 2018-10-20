20 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Nzimande Calls for Probe Into Roadworthy Status of Truck in Limpopo Horror Crash

Transport minister Blade Nzimande has directed the Road Traffic Management Corporation accident construction team and police to probe the horror Limpopo crash which left 27 dead, including the roadworthy status of the truck which is said to have caused the accident.

Two children were among the casualties in the multi-vehicle collision on the N1 in Mookgopong outside Modimolle, on Friday. According to police, four people survived and were taken to hospital.

The truck lost control and veered into the opposite lane into oncoming traffic, colliding with four vehicles, spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Friday.

A 22-seater Mercedes Benz and Nissan NP200 caught fire on impact.

According to the provincial transport department, the truck had a tyre burst.

Nzimande on Saturday said he would be meeting with tyre manufacturing companies, together with the road freight logistics companies, to discuss the effect of tyre safety "which is becoming a vital factor in thousands of road crashes we have every year".

He has also directed the South African National Road Agency to conduct an engineering investigation where the N1 narrows from Kranskop and Polokwane to determine if road engineering was a contributory factor to the many crashes that are notorious in this stretch of the road, his office said.

