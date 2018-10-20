Nigeria: Grant Nnamdi Kanu, Other Biafra Agitators Presidential Pardon, Ohanaeze Youths Urge Buhari

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to grant Presidential pardon to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi KANU and other Biafra agitators in the country.

The group further enjoined the federal government to drop the charges against the Biafra agitators for the interest of national unity and the spirit of reconciliation.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki by Comrade Obinna Achionye Deputy President General

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, group stressed on the need for the verdict proscribing IPOB as a terrorist group be reversed without delay.

The group said: "We received the news of sighting Nnamdi Kanu at Israel with Joy, and as he is observing the Sabbath ordinances and Prayers.

"We Urge President Buhari to grant him Presidential pardon and squash all legal proceedings against him and other Biafra agitators in the spirit of National reconciliation and forgiveness, if Federal government can release 500 Boko Haram detainees in Kano and planning to give Amnesty to Boko Haram,this gesture should be extended to Ipob, and reversal of the tag that Ipob is a terrorist organization is imminent and they should allow peace to reign.

"We beg the Ipob followers not to go to the street now in the spirit of jubilation in other not to create political tension in the South East and South/south and fall victims of security agents, Until Oyc persuade Federal Government to reverse its decisions against Ipob.

"We Urge the South East Governors to close ranks and rebuild the palace of HRH Eze I. Kanu, which was destroyed during the Python dance, and ask the leader, Nnamdi Kanu to change strategy and embrace the hands of genuine Igbo brothers and leaders, We still ask Ipob to have rethink on its decision of Proscribing The parent body of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and disruption of Ohanaeze events and gathering.

"Oyc will lead any struggle to ensure self determination is not tagged terrorism, and ensure there is peaceful co existence between all stakeholders in Southeast."