20 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: What My White Beards Mean to Me - Falz

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rotimi Agbana

Two times AMVCA winner, rapper, actor and comedian, Folarin Falana, aka FalzThe BadGuy, has finally revealed what his white beards mean to him.

The 27-year-old Lawyer turned musician told Showtime in a chat that he is very comfortable having white beards at a very young age because to him the beards are a symbol of wisdom. "I'm very comfortable with my white beards because it's a symbol of wisdom", he said.

Speaking about being the only Nigerian artiste cum actor to have won the coveted AMVCA plaque twice, he explained how passionate he is about both music-making craft and acting.

Tosin Bee to drop new album soon

"I'm passionate about film-making as I am about music. So I'm constantly working to put more effort in that regard. It is also the work of the Almighty God. It's not my power or might. It's the blessing of the Almighty. I'm going to keep doing stuff on both ends.

Next year I'm planning on putting out my own feature film as well", he said. He went further to correct the impression that he is biting more than he can chew by combining music, acting and comedy.

"I have been able to chew and swallow music, acting and comedy. So far, everything that I have been biting so nothing has fallen out of my mouth. If anything falls out of my mouth then maybe I will stop biting it. But for now am biting, chewing and swallowing very well."

Nigeria

Techpoint to Boost African-Owned Startups With U.S.$10,000 At Pitch Storm

Focusing on technologically enabled early stage startups in the stages of prototyping and building an actual product,… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.