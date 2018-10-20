Tanzania: Sports Sector Rot Riles JPM

PRESIDENT John Magufuli, yesterday, castigated wanton embezzlement of funds, corrupt practices and poor leadership in sports associations and clubs which deny the country vital sports development programmes privileges from international organisations

The President expressed his disappointment over the matter in Dar es Salaam during a meeting with the senior national football team, Taifa Stars, after he invited them to the State House for lunch, after the 2-0 victory over Cape Verde in the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

President Magufuli wanted all sports stakeholders, especially sports associations and federation leaders to take sports seriously, adding that such practices have led the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to be denied subsidies by the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA).

He ordered the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, TFF and the National Sports Council (BMT) to work on the irregularities to enable the country to benefit from the subsidies.

"Our sports associations are full of crooks, who have led FIFA to suspend its 300m US dollars and that's why when I was sworn in, I declared that leaders of sports associations should be sued for embezzlement of funds, as their acts are hindering the country's sports development ," said the President.

He added that the officials who are guilty, must be sued for their actions as their acts are demoralising players, resulting in poor performance of teams at national and club levels and that must change, because Tanzanians are fed up of being always losers on the international arena.

The Head of State further warned the current federation officials against embezzlement of funds and ordered the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports and its stakeholders to watch closely and strictly deal with the associations and federation especially TFF, to curb embezzlement of funds and other loss of government revenue in the sports sector.

He also advised installation of electronic ticketing system at sports stadiums over the country, if possible, so as to control loopholes leading loss of government revenue, which is pocketed by unfaithful sports association officials.

President Magufuli who contributed 50 million shillings to Stars to boost their preparations for the forthcoming AFCON qualifiers, urged the players to work harder as they are now in a war, which they must win, because 55 million Tanzanians are fed up of being always losers in internationals games.

"I have contributed 50 million shilling to assist preparations of the team in their AFCON qualifier campaigns, so I urge other stakeholders to join hands and support our team.

But, I warned TFF leaders that they should not misuse the money or else they will face the music," he cautioned. The President as well ordered the Ministry of Information, National Sports Council (NSC) and the current TFF leadership under its president, Wallace Karia, to work closely to ensure the country regains the privilege funds from FIFA which the country lost during the formerThe former TFF President, Jamal Malinzi, and other senior officials such as former Secretary-General Mwesigwa Selestine, Accounts officer Nsiande Mwanga, TFF Office Manager Miriam Zayumba and Flora Rauya, the Clerk with the Federation are currently being held in custody by the Bureau for the Prevention and Combating of Corruption (PCCB), facing 28 charges emanating from fraud, corruption and money laundering.

There is a special probe being undertaken into alleged embezzlement of the federation's funds. Also, Simba Sports Club leaders including former president and his vice, Evans Aveva and Geoffrey Nyange alias ' Kaburu' and Registration Committee Chairman Zacharia Hans Poppe are held by PCCB on charges of fraud and money laundering.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, East Africa, Regional and International Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga who was among the invited guests at State House, urged the players to ensure they fly the country's flag high in the AFCON qualifiers.

Dr Mahiga unveiled that there are three types of diplomacy which are Political, Economic and Citizen diplomacy (people's diplomacy) which Stars players are placed in, so they must be proud of being the country's ambassadors and should take that and State House luncheon invitation by the President as a great motivation for them in their AFCON qualifiers campaign.