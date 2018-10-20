20 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: It'll Take Decades to Reverse Environmental Problem in Niger Delta - Buhari

Photo: Daily Trust
Oil spill in Niger Delta (file photo).
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the environmental problems in the Niger Delta region that have affected livelihood of the people will linger for long before it could be reversed.

But the President has also said that his administration has started something to tackle the environmental problems in the area beginning with the clean-up of Ogoni environmental pollution.

President Buhari stated this when he received members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria ICAN, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

He charged the Accountants to use their knowledge to prioritize environmental sustainability in their operations

According to him, "In the Niger-Delta region, man-made environmental problems have adversely impacted the livelihoods of the inhabitants. Farmers and fishermen in particular have seen their means of livelihood destroyed.

"Our assessments have shown it will take decades to reverse this damage. But we have made a start. With or without international cooperation, we are starting to clean up our degraded areas, beginning with Ogoni."

President Buhari called for more focus on issues affecting environment and its sustainability in business practice in the wake of changing global environment

He noted that knowledge of environmental and sustainability business practices was critical, adding "You have a responsibility to ensure that your clients, in both the public and private sector, prioritize environmental sustainability in their operations."

In another development, President Buhari on Friday said his administration will work harder to improve on the gains recorded in securing in the country from the onslaughts of terrorists and criminals, and ensuring that Nigerians enjoyed a better livelihood by stabilising the economy.

The President, stated this when he received Tijjaniyya Shura Council at the Presidential Villa.

The President assured that government would continue to review its interventions and projections on security and the economy, with the hope of bringing peace and improved economy to all.

