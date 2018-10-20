Zimbabwe: Wasmuth for Senior Ranks

ONE of Zimbabwe's top motocross riders Regan Wasmuth will today start waving goodbye to racing in the junior ranks when he competes in the final round of the 2018 South African National Championship series at Dirt Bronco in Krugersdorp.

Next year will see Wasmuth (17), who this season was competing in the juniors 125cc High School Class, graduate to racing in the demanding seniors MX2 or MX1 Class after having competed in different junior classes since he took up the motorcycling sport of motocross more than a decade ago.

He take part in the South African Nationals for the last time as a junior rider where he will be joined by another young Zimbabwean motocross sensation Emmanuel Bako.

In fact, with the South African season coming to a close, Zimbabwe have three of their top riders - Wasmuth, Bako and Jayden Ashwell - all sitting in the Top 5 in their respective classes.

Wasmuth is currently occupying second position in the South African National Championship's 125cc High School Class and will have to perform at his best at Dirt Bronco today to hold off the home town favourite, Dalton Venter, who only trails him by two points.

Justin Sangster of South Africa is the points leader in the 125cc High School Standings with 266 points followed by Wasmuth (229 points) and Venter (227 points).

And after winning the final round of the same championships last year in Johannesburg, Wasmuth is confident that he can again finish the 2018 season on a high by claiming the top step on the podium at Dirt Bronco today.

Bako (13) is currently lying in third position in the 65cc Class with 233 points, only two points off second-placed South African Wian du Plooy.

After winning the pre-national race at the same venue two weeks ago, Bako is confident that he can end the season second overall.

Zimbabwe's senior champion rider Ashwell will also be in action at Dirt Bronco.

Ashwell currently holds fourth position in the MX1 Class and will have to hold off the seasoned veteran Kerim Fitzgerald at today's last round at Dirt Bronco to finish in the top four this season.

Three other top Zimbabwean riders - Daiyaan Manuel, Tristan Grainger and Ashley Thixton - complete the country's line-up at today's final round of the 2018 South African Nationals at Dirt Bronco.

Manuel will race in the 85cc Pro Mini Class while Grainger has entered to compete in the 125cc High School Class.

Former Zimbabwe's champion rider Thixton will compete in two classes - MX1 and MX2 - and will be joined by Ashwell in the former class in today's season-ending race meeting in South Africa.

After competing in the final round of the South African Nationals, the Zimbabwean riders are expected to start their preparations for the 2018 Zimbabwe Summer Series, which will be at Donnybrook in Harare in December.

This year's Zimbabwe Summer Series will consist of two Supercross (night racing) events on December 12 and 14; and a full day of motocross action on December 16.