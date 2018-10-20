Tanzania: Missing Tanzanian Billionaire Mo Dewji Is Found, Family Confirms

Photo: Supplied

Mohammed Dewji (file photo).

Tanzanian billionaire Mohamed Dewji who was abducted almost 10 days ago in Dar es Salaam has been found.

His family has confirmed that Dewji alias Mo Dewji is at his home in Dar es Salaam and "he is normal".

His foundation, Mo Dewji Foundation, posted on its tweeter account confirming that Mo Dewji is okay, thanking God and Tanzanians for their prayers.

After the tweet, Mo Dewji posted: "I thank Allah that I have returned home safely. I thank all my fellow Tanzanians and everyone around the world for their prayers. I thank the authorities of Tanzania, including the Police Force for working for my safe return."

Minister in Vice President's Office-Environment, January Makamba early Saturday posted "Mohammed Dewji @moodewji is now back home safely. I have just spoken to him and his father 20 minutes ago. In his voice, he's the usual Mo. So he is okay. Thank you all for your prayers. God is really great. Going to see him now."

Yesterday IGP Simon Sirro told reported that Police have managed to trace a vehicle used in abduction of the tycoon and assured the public that the businessman will be found soon.