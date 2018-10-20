20 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Missing Tanzanian Billionaire Mo Dewji Is Found, Family Confirms

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
Mohammed Dewji (file photo).
By Sauli Giliard

Tanzanian billionaire Mohamed Dewji who was abducted almost 10 days ago in Dar es Salaam has been found.

His family has confirmed that Dewji alias Mo Dewji is at his home in Dar es Salaam and "he is normal".

His foundation, Mo Dewji Foundation, posted on its tweeter account confirming that Mo Dewji is okay, thanking God and Tanzanians for their prayers.

After the tweet, Mo Dewji posted: "I thank Allah that I have returned home safely. I thank all my fellow Tanzanians and everyone around the world for their prayers. I thank the authorities of Tanzania, including the Police Force for working for my safe return."

Minister in Vice President's Office-Environment, January Makamba early Saturday posted "Mohammed Dewji @moodewji is now back home safely. I have just spoken to him and his father 20 minutes ago. In his voice, he's the usual Mo. So he is okay. Thank you all for your prayers. God is really great. Going to see him now."

Yesterday IGP Simon Sirro told reported that Police have managed to trace a vehicle used in abduction of the tycoon and assured the public that the businessman will be found soon.

More on This

Police Reveal Links to Mo Abduction Case

THE search for the missing Africa's youngest billionaire, Mohammed Dewji 'MO,' has taken a new twist after police… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.