Kenya: Locals Praise Founder of Cancer Centre Nakuru Hospice

To some people, cancer is a death sentence, but survivors who have had encounters with Ms Elizabeth Wambui Ndung'u, 56, do not necessarily hold this view as she always finds ways to ease their suffering.

Ms Ndung'u has dedicated her life to serving the terminally ill. Many know her as the woman behind the Nakuru Hospice, next to Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

"If you see the kind of sacrifices she makes for cancer survivors ... it is just awesome. She is the unsung heroine in Nakuru County and beyond," says Ms Catherine Waweru, a former nominated member of the Nakuru assembly.

Mr Edward Wahome adds: "When she floated the idea of starting the hospice, nobody gave it a second thought. However, because of her resilience and commitment, it's now in existence."

AWARENESS

For patients battling cancer, Ms Ndung'u is their face of hope. Not only has she managed to take cancer services closer to the people, but she has also stepped up the awareness against the disease.

She welcomes visitors to the hospice with a smile and listens to their medical problems as if they are her close relatives.

"She deserves accolades," says Mr Michael Musembi of Tracom College. "She has been handling cancer patients with a lot of care for nearly 10 years."

He notes that Ms Ndung'u has offered her services voluntarily despite the financial challenges.

To raise money for her work, she has reached out to donors and organised golf tournaments.

"It's not an easy job but she has never tired. Her zeal to create awareness has helped give hope to many cancer patients," says Mr Musembi. "It is a tough job but she has kept going."

ROTARY CLUB

Ms Ndung'u recorded another milestone in her charitable work when she was elected president of the Rotary Club of Nakuru in July.

This is also a volunteer service organisation that is making a difference in the lives of Nakuru residents.

Ms Ndung'u has been championing projects by the club, including rehabilitating street children and supporting education.

"I have never seen a club president in Nakuru with great passion to serve other Kenyans like Ms Ndung'u does," she says.