Tanzania: Police Reveal Links to Mo Abduction Case

Photo: Supplied

Mohammed Dewji (file photo).

THE search for the missing Africa's youngest billionaire, Mohammed Dewji 'MO,' has taken a new twist after police yesterday revealed the image of the vehicles suspected to be involved in the abduction.

The vehicle is a dark blue Toyota Surf that has a bronze belt with registration number AGX 404 MC, according to Inspector General of Police IGP Simon Sirro.

Addressing a press conference in the city, IGP Sirro said already, they have established the owner of the said vehicle and his nationality, place where the vehicle was registered and its driver.

"From our investigation, we have established that the said vehicle entered into Tanzania from neighbouring country through one of our border posts on 1st September, this year, and was driven by a person namely Obasanjo Zacharias Junior," he said.

According to him, they have also established that after the abduction, the vehicle in question escaped the Colloseum Hotel via Haile Selassie, Ally Hassan Mwinyi, Kimweri, Maandazi, Mwai Kibaki roads and it disappeared at the Mlalakuwa area near the Kawe roundabout.

"So, we are continuing with investigations and my calls to all residents with CCTV Cameras to go through their footages to establish whether the vehicle had passed through their areas, this will facilitate the investigation," he said. IGP Sirro added that they have also learnt that the abductors had a 9mm pistol.

He further said that they have strengthened security at all border posts in a continued effort to rescue the business mogul and have the kidnappers arrested.

Regarding the need to ask assistance from abroad, police chief said they are working closely with Interpol to investigate the matter, hoping that the victim will be rescue"There is no need to ask for the help, and we are the ones who determine who should help us.

If that happens then procedures require us to advise the Commander-in-Chief who is the President of the United Republic of Tanzania for approval," he explained.

As of now, the police are holding eight people including captain of a boat for interrogation in connection to the matter. "The number has dropped from 27 people who were arrested before; we have found that those who have been released had nothing that would assist the investigation," he noted.

The IGP went on to advise businessmen in the country to buy fire arms for their security as it is allowed by the law. "They can also hire private assistants who will have weapons, and in case of any threats they have to report to the police immediately," he insisted.

The police boss maintained the call for all members of the public with information that will lead to the rescue of the victim, to report to the authority which is carrying out the investigation.

He said people must be sure of the clue they want to share to the security organ to avoid misuse of resources. Mo Dewji was abducted on Thursday October 11, this year, around 5am when he went for a fitness session at Colesseum gym, in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Dewji is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mohamed Enterprises Tanzania Limited (METL) which is among Tanzania's largest home-grown companies, with a presence in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He has a net worth of US 1.5 billion dollars (about 3.3trl/-), according to financial magazine, the Forbes