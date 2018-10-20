20 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: One Dead, Up to 500 Homes Destroyed in Khayelitsha Blaze

Tagged:

Related Topics

One person has died and up to 500 homes have been destroyed in blaze which broke out in Khayelitsha in the early hours of Saturday, the City of Cape Town has confirmed.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said a suspicion of a second fatality had not yet been confirmed.

"The fire is just about contained now," he said at 09:00. "[Firefighters] are busy damping down and relief crews are en route."

Fire services divisional commander Edward Bosch said firefighters responded to numerous wood and iron structures alight at Charles Mokoena Street shortly after 04:00.

A total of nine fire engines, seven water tankers and a rescue vehicle with 65 fire fighters were on scene, but efforts had been hampered by strong winds, he said.

The cause of the blaze had not yet been determined.

Disaster management would be coordinating relief efforts.

Source: News24

South Africa

Strong Winds Whip Western Cape, Blow Truck Over

Strong winds whipping the Western Cape blew a truck over in Klawer on Saturday morning, provincial traffic officials… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.