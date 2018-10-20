Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Confirms New Video Showing Him in Jerusalem, Lawyer Says

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, has confirmed a video showing him praying in Israel 13 months after he disappeared, his lawyer has said.

The video appeared in the media on Friday, but its authenticity could not be immediately ascertained.

Now, Mr Kanu's lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who had earlier said the Nigerian Army was responsible for his client's disappearance, confirmed Saturday the footage was real.

Mr Kanu went missing in September 2017 after a raid on his country home in Abia state by the army.

The raid happened shortly after his release from prolonged detention on charges of treason.

The government later outlawed his group, IPOB, which has called for a separate Biafran state.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Ejiofor said he had received a direct statement from Mr Kanu saying that the video was not doctored.

Read the full statement is below:

BRIEF STATEMENT ON THE APPEARANCE OF MY CLIENT (NNAMDI KANU) IN JERUSALEM YESTERDAY

I woke up yesterday to scintillating news making round the social and online media to the effect that my client (Nnamdi Kanu) was sighted in Jerusalem during a prayer session.

Initially, I wanted to disbelieve it but for the source, struggling at the same time to come to reality that God has kept to His Promises after the murderous invasion of his home on the 14th day of September 2017, by rampaging Nigerian Soldiers, that saw the horrific blood carnage witnessed in his home on this black day.

But the God of Isaac, Abraham and Jacob has put enemies to shame, by the development of yesterday.

I cannot forget in a haste the anxiety that had enveloped me for this past 13 months .The anxiety over the uncertainty of his safety after my last contact with him on the 14th day of September 2017. A day I can never forget for the rest of my life.

On the face of this cheerful news staring on my face, I immediately intensified effort to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the video clip.

Only, this morning, I received a direct confirmation from my client, hearing once from him after 13 months in captivity.

I am very delighted therefore, to use this singular opportunity to announce to the world that my client is the very person seen in the pictures /video. That I can confirm authoritatively.

Furthermore, the shocking tale of how he made it alive once again will be made public in his scheduled world press broadcast to be beamed live within the next 24 hours.

The general public and indeed the world is advised to keep a date with this broadcast.

The world will now hear from the horse's mouth, the gory accounts of what happened in my client's home on the 14th day of September 2017, only tommorow.

Thank you all for your prayers which had sustained him throughout the period of 13 months in captivity.

To His most Mighty name shall all the glory be ascribed unto.

It's not yet over for the Nigerian Soldiers, because they are still under a compelling duty to offer explanation to the court why they moved their Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) into the home of my client on the 14th day of September 2017 and the genocidal massacre of over 50 (fifty) members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in my client's home.

Thank you all.

Bar. Ifeanyi Ejiofor (Nnamdi Kanu's Attorney)