Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Govt, APC Bicker Over Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has accused the state government of planning to mobilise the youth to embark on a street protest against President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government.

But the state government has, however, denied the existence of such plan.

The state chairman of the APC National Youth Caucus, Iniobong John, said this on Friday during a press conference in Uyo.

Mr Iniobong said, "As we speak, mobilisation has been done. Buses to convey PDP goons and thugs across the state have been mobilised. Funds have been disbursed to the different groups and individuals for mobilisation. T-shirts and other logistics have been arranged.

"A meeting is ongoing now at the Government House to fine tune the plans."

Mr John said the plan is for protesters to march from Ibom Plaza to the Government House, Uyo, where they would be addressed by the state governor, Udom Emmanuel.

He said the press conference was meant to alert security agencies and the general public on the alleged plan.

"The governor has shown that he is deceitful, unreliable and desperate. Just yesterday, he was summoned to the Presidential Villa to explain his government's actions against the APC's billboards in the state. And he apologised and begged for a lifeline from the president.

"Such mischievous and wicked plots by the state government are capable of triggering crisis, tension and in the extreme case, breakdown of law and order in the state. The failed PDP government must learn to manage its frustrations," he said.

Continuing, Mr John said, "We insist the governor must campaign for reelection on his scorecard and not on sentiments and campaigns of calumny against Mr President and the APC federal government.

"As a people, we don't deserve this and we never bargained for this.

"If the state government don't desist from this mischievous street protest against our president and party, we'll be left with no other option than to also plan a mass action against the failed, inept, clueless, rudderless and directionless government in the state."

The Akwa Ibom government, in its reaction, described the accusation as "the usual blatant lies of the APC" in the state.

"For three years of Governor Udom Emmanuel's leadership in the state has witnessed peace and tranquility in all sectors. The antecedents of today's government has painted an unambiguous picture of civilised leadership focused on sustainable development and not indulging on mudslinging," the Commissioner for Information in the state, Charles Udoh, told PREMIUM TIMES.

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Ini Ememobong, corroborated the commissioner's position.

"There's no precedent of such in our clime and I can state that there is no such plan. Why undertake a violent protest in Uyo against the president? What's the rationale?

"Such an alarmist outburst is a product of the author's comical mindset," Mr Ememobong told PREMIUM TIMES.