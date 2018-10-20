Nigeria Population to Hit 350 Million in 2050

The population of Nigerians, currently over 190 million have been predicted to reach almost double figures in the next 32 years.

Nigeria's census last collected in 2012 by the Nigeria National Bureau of Statistics, the total population of citizens in Nigeria was around 166.2 million people.

Director General, Institute for National Transformation (INT), Abuja, Prof. Vincent Anigbogu, has also predicted that Nigeria's population by 2050 will be 350 million.

According to him, no fewer than 189 million people would be added to the current population of the country in the next 32 years.

Anigbogu made the disclosure at this year's edition of annual International Leadership Symposium of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife Osun State, to mark the monarch's birthday.

The NIT boss while delivering a paper titled: "Ensuring Nigeria's Present and Future Prosperity: The Need for Purposeful Human Capital Development," said, economic growth should be government's priority.

He explained that for Nigeria to survive the population explosion, its economic growth must outpace population growth.

Anigbogu maintained that the major factor for Nigeria to survive and create wealth which will take care of the needs of her people is to develop its human capacity.