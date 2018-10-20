Nigeria: Arthur Eze Pledges Support for Anyaso's House of Reps Ambition

editorial

Business mogul Arthur Eze has congratulated with Chimaobi Anyaso on his recent victory at the just concluded PDP primaries where the young businessman and politician emerged as one of the flag bearers of the People's Democratic Party for the 2019 House of Representatives election.

Anyaso picked up the PDP's ticket for Bende, in Abia State, and speaking on Friday, Eze said "we will continue to show our support for people like Chima who has overlooked all the pressures and complexities of politics to take a deep interest in it. For your well-deserved victory at the primaries, I am proud and will do all in my power to support you. Your victory is well deserved and I am convinced that you will bring development to Bende and indeed the entire Abia state, while also remaining the voice of young Nigerians."

Eze urged Anyaso to continue to support the progress of his constituency, and indeed Nigeria as, according to him, the future holds many promises seeing the amount of effort, time and resources the PDP candidate has devoted to the wellbeing of the young and the elderly through the Ahuoma Anyaso Foundation.

In response, Anyaso, who is the convener of the New Nigeria Movement 2019 (NN19), thanked Eze for a warm reception while requesting that the founder and chairman of Atlas Oranto Petroleum continue to show the fatherly love he has always been known for.

"I am grateful today for the warm reception," said Anyaso. "I can assure you and the people of Bende that come 2019 when I assume the position in the House of Representatives, I will not let Bende down. The confidence you have in me will be justified."