Nigeria: Laliga's Most Exciting Title Race in Years Returns At Camp Nou

LaLiga Santander returns from the international break with a bang this weekend, with the highlight being the battle between league leaders, Sevilla and second-placed champions Barcelona today.

Six different teams go into this round of games separated by just two points at the top of a tight early LaLiga table, as recent weeks provided numerous shocks and fantastic entertainment in one of the most exciting starts to a season in many years.

Surprise package Sevilla have jumped to the top of the standings with a run of four consecutive victories, helped along the way by Portuguese striker Andre Silva's seven goals. Meanwhile Barça have slipped to second after taking just three points from their last four LaLiga games. The Catalans will expect to return to winning ways at the Camp Nou, however, where the Andalusians have not taken a point in the league since 2010/11.

Third-placed Atletico Madrid have been moving impressively up through the gears in recent weeks, but Diego Simeone's men face a tricky trip to Villarreal, who have come out on top in this fixture in each of the last three seasons, on Saturday evening.

The games started yesterday evening, with fourth-placed Alaves aiming to continue their historic start to the campaign when they visit Celta Vigo, who need a victory themselves after some recent setbacks.

Today's action begins with Julen Lopetegui's fifth-placed Real Madrid looking for a first win in four LaLiga games at home to Levante, who will be optimistic of causing an upset with last season's draw at the Santiago Bernabeu fresh in their minds.