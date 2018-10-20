20 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: New Radar to Boost Accurate Weather Reports

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alvar Mwakyusa

THE Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has signed a contract worth US 2.5 million dollars (about 5.5bn/-) with United States of America's Enterprise Electronics Corporation (EEC) for installation of a weather radar at Mikindani area in Mtwara region.

Installation of the radar is aimed at boosting accuracy of weather reports in southern regions after the set-up of the same equipment in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza regions. Speaking shortly after inking the agreement, the Director General of TMA, Dr Agnes Kijazi, said plans are underway to construct two radars in Kigoma and Mbeya regions.

"Installation of the radar in Mtwara has been fully funded by the government. The goal is to have a total of seven weather radars across the country," Dr Kijazi stated.

According to the TMA boss, installation of the modern radar in Mtwara will take 12 months, noting further that the agency is finalising procurement procedures for construction of radars in Kigoma and Mbeya regions.

The Chairman of TMA's Advisory Board, Dr Buruhani Nyenzi, said installation of the radar will play a crucial role in enhancing accuracy of weather reports in the country.

"Modern equipment are very crucial in improving accuracy of weather reports in Tanzania, TMA is very thankful to the government for providing us with funds to install the radar in Mtwara," he stated.

The Managing Director of Infratech Limited, a representative of EEC, Mr Edwin Kasanga, expressed gratitude to the government of Tanzania for its trust in the company.

"Apart from installation of the radar, the contractor will provide training to Tanzanians on operating and maintenance of the equipment. We also pledge that execution of the project will be completed within the agreed time," he affirmed.

Accuracy of weather forecasts by TMA stands at 92.9 per cent, which is well above the allowed global standard of 70 per cent.

Tanzania

Abducted Billionaire Businessman Is Found Safe

Tanzania's billionaire-businessman Mohammed Dewji, 'Mo' who has been missing since October 11, 2018 when he was abducted… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.