Tanzania: New Radar to Boost Accurate Weather Reports

THE Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has signed a contract worth US 2.5 million dollars (about 5.5bn/-) with United States of America's Enterprise Electronics Corporation (EEC) for installation of a weather radar at Mikindani area in Mtwara region.

Installation of the radar is aimed at boosting accuracy of weather reports in southern regions after the set-up of the same equipment in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza regions. Speaking shortly after inking the agreement, the Director General of TMA, Dr Agnes Kijazi, said plans are underway to construct two radars in Kigoma and Mbeya regions.

"Installation of the radar in Mtwara has been fully funded by the government. The goal is to have a total of seven weather radars across the country," Dr Kijazi stated.

According to the TMA boss, installation of the modern radar in Mtwara will take 12 months, noting further that the agency is finalising procurement procedures for construction of radars in Kigoma and Mbeya regions.

The Chairman of TMA's Advisory Board, Dr Buruhani Nyenzi, said installation of the radar will play a crucial role in enhancing accuracy of weather reports in the country.

"Modern equipment are very crucial in improving accuracy of weather reports in Tanzania, TMA is very thankful to the government for providing us with funds to install the radar in Mtwara," he stated.

The Managing Director of Infratech Limited, a representative of EEC, Mr Edwin Kasanga, expressed gratitude to the government of Tanzania for its trust in the company.

"Apart from installation of the radar, the contractor will provide training to Tanzanians on operating and maintenance of the equipment. We also pledge that execution of the project will be completed within the agreed time," he affirmed.

Accuracy of weather forecasts by TMA stands at 92.9 per cent, which is well above the allowed global standard of 70 per cent.