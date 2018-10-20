Tanzanian Scoops Award in Nutrition Competition

Ms Neema Lugangira has emerged one of five Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) winners to be awarded and receive an investment capital to the tune of 3,500 euros in the first edition of Scaling Up Nutrition Pitch Competition.

Ms Lugangira, who runs a company called 'Healthy Maisha' which is located in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, said she was happy that with just a four-month old company she was able to get the award, calling for more Tanzanians, especially women, to search for such opportunities.

"It is a huge shock to me, I did not expect this, and I am so happy. We are only four months old, so I did not believe it when I heard that we had gone to finals," said Ms Lugangira shortly after the award ceremony held here.

Ms Lugangira who runs nutritional awareness workshops in hospitals, centres, gyms and offices as a means to cut medical bills for the customers, also runs 'Healthy Maisha Clubs' in primary schools, raising awareness on the importance of nutritious food such as vegetables and fruits, and pupils being given home work after school hours. So far the company carries out training in three private schools.

The company also engages in preparation and sale of natural fruits and vegetable packs, cold pressed juices, healthy office lunches as well as 'lishe' markets. The winner unveiled that her company was responding to the call for healthy eating by providing consumers with a range of nutritious supplies.

"The company has segmented clientele in three main groups in Dar es Salaam; anaemic children, overweight women and anaemic women, including pregnant women in the city," she said.

The first award was scooped by a Nigerian company - Kennie-O Cold Chain Logistics from Kwarah State who were crowned champions of the competition.

The award was received by the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mr Ope Olanrewaju, who said the company, was established in 2014 to provide reliable cold chain solutions for Nigeria's food industry, thereby reducing post-harvest losses.

"Winning the pitch competition is so exciting! I am delighted to see recognition for companies working to reduce post-harvest losses. This experience has been wonderful, the training has added value to my business," he said after receiving the award.

The competition showcased investment opportunities presented by SMEs working to improve access to nutritious food. Out of more than 450 outstanding entries, 21 SMEs were shortlisted from national pitch competitions in Nigeria, Tanzania, Mozambique, Malawi, Ethiopia, Kenya and Zambia.

Mr Fokko Wientjes, the Vice President, Nutrition in Emerging Markets of Royal DSM, a purpose-led, global science-based company active in nutrition who participated in the initiative, said that with 130 deal room discussions involving 20 investors and more than 20 companies, they could call the first ever Nutrition Africa Impact Forum a success