Tanzania: Judiciary Urged to Uphold Ethics While in Office

RETIRED High Court Judges Agathon Nchimbi and Gad Mjemmas have advised in-service members of the bench to ensure the Judiciary remains an impartial and fearless institution by dispensing justice and advocating equality before the law, according to their oaths.

Speaking at the farewell proceedings administered by Principal Judge Dr Eliezer Feleshi in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Judge Nchimbi reminded his colleagues in service to uphold their noble duty to the nation in discharge of their functions as judges of the High Court.

"It is imperative to reminisce that our courts are temples of justice and have a noble and sacred obligation to shape principles of law that are suited to the conditions and circumstances of our nation and the society at large," he told the fully packed occasion also attended by several other judicial officers.

The retired judge from the High Court's Land Division went on explaining that in the process, the justices in service must give decisions that are not only just and fair, but seen to be just and fair and that they need to be guided by the dictates of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania.

"You must aim to do justice, according to the oath you took, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, we must be blind to prejudice, impartial, fair, balanced, with a true appreciation of the sacred duty to do justice and advocate equality before the law," Judge Nchimbi counselled.

In that way, he said, they will win the public confidence and bring glory to the nation in international legal fraternity. Judge Nchimbi joined the Judiciary in 1986 as Resident Magistrate and worked at various duty stations in Kilimanjaro, Mtwara and Dar es Salaam. He was appointed judge of High Court in 2006.

On his part, Judge Mjemmas, who was also working at the High Court's Land Division, urged the judges in service to work hard to ensure the Judiciary remained "an impartial and fearless institution consisting of judges who dispense justice on impartial criteria with demonstrable personal integrity."

Judge Mjemmas started his career in the public services in 1985 when he was appointed as State Attorney and posted to the President's Office, Permanent Commission of Inquiry, as legal officer.

In 2002, he was transferred to the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance, which took over the functions of the former Permanent Commission of Inquiry which was de-established in 2000.

Judge Mjemmas was appointed as the first Executive Secretary of the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance in 2003, a post he was serving until November 28, 2006, when he was appointed Judge of the High Court of Tanzania.

Speaking on behalf of the Judiciary during the proceedings that were also attended by representatives of the Attorney General and Tanganyika Law Society, Judge Crecencia Makuru described the retired judges as hard working and the judgments they rendered have contributed greatly in the development of law.

"(They) applied their judicial skills to a number of high profile cases which allowed them to leave a special mark in our jurisprudence. (Such) cases illustrate how (the judges) upheld legal doctrines, principles and well interpreted provisions of the law," she said.

According to her, the judges have managed to administer justice to the people, who recognise their reputation and today they have left them with a legacy to serve the public at large, regardless of their positions as all people are equal before the law and they all deserve dignity and respect.

"(The retired judges) have worked diligently and efficiently for our nation, legal fraternity and supporting staff. Now it is time to enjoy all that they have labored for all the years and live happily without any stress," Judge Makuru said, as she was about to wind up her speech.