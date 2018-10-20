20 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lagelu Relay Race Hails Indomie for Feeding 3,000 Kids

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Editor

Lagelu FM, which organised the just concluded Lagelu Inter-Secondary Schools Relay Race held at the sports center of the University of Ibadan, has praised one of the co-sponsors of the event, De United Foods Industries, makers of Indomie noodles, for feeding more than 3,000 kids and adults during the three-day event.

Pupils of Abadina High School, Ibadan and Bibire Secondary School, Oyo won the 4×400 and100x400 relay races respectively.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager, Lagelu FM, Tunde Olawuwo commended the corporate organizations that supported the event, while singling out Seyi Makinde's Omi Tuntun Foundation and Indomie for their huge assistance.

The Regional Marketing Manager, De United Foods Industry, Kunle Oshinoike, who led his crew to the event, affirmed his firm's commitment in encouraging and supporting schools oriented sports' programmes.

"We are happy to be part of this athletics event specially designed for secondary schools pupils because we know our

involvement would gear the kids to have more interest in sports.

"We sampled about 3000 kids for three days of this event including adults. The gesture was part of our corporate social responsibility, and we are happy being part of this process of discovering new budding

talents and building next generation of athletic stars for the country," he said.

Oshinoike urged other corporate organisations to join in encouraging sports programmes of this nature, saying it is

beneficial to the total well-being and complete education of the children.

"Our products have great nutritional values, especially for children; the noodle contains essential vitamins and minerals like Vitamin A, which is good for eye-sight, B12 and Calcium for strong bones which

are essential for growth of children", he enthused.

Nigeria

Techpoint to Boost African-Owned Startups With U.S.$10,000 At Pitch Storm

Focusing on technologically enabled early stage startups in the stages of prototyping and building an actual product,… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.