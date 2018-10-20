Nigeria: Lagelu Relay Race Hails Indomie for Feeding 3,000 Kids

Lagelu FM, which organised the just concluded Lagelu Inter-Secondary Schools Relay Race held at the sports center of the University of Ibadan, has praised one of the co-sponsors of the event, De United Foods Industries, makers of Indomie noodles, for feeding more than 3,000 kids and adults during the three-day event.

Pupils of Abadina High School, Ibadan and Bibire Secondary School, Oyo won the 4×400 and100x400 relay races respectively.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager, Lagelu FM, Tunde Olawuwo commended the corporate organizations that supported the event, while singling out Seyi Makinde's Omi Tuntun Foundation and Indomie for their huge assistance.

The Regional Marketing Manager, De United Foods Industry, Kunle Oshinoike, who led his crew to the event, affirmed his firm's commitment in encouraging and supporting schools oriented sports' programmes.

"We are happy to be part of this athletics event specially designed for secondary schools pupils because we know our

involvement would gear the kids to have more interest in sports.

"We sampled about 3000 kids for three days of this event including adults. The gesture was part of our corporate social responsibility, and we are happy being part of this process of discovering new budding

talents and building next generation of athletic stars for the country," he said.

Oshinoike urged other corporate organisations to join in encouraging sports programmes of this nature, saying it is

beneficial to the total well-being and complete education of the children.

"Our products have great nutritional values, especially for children; the noodle contains essential vitamins and minerals like Vitamin A, which is good for eye-sight, B12 and Calcium for strong bones which

are essential for growth of children", he enthused.