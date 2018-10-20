Nigeria: Goodness Usman's Take On Nollywood and Profitability

Despite fame and fortune being misconstrued or perceived to be the same, it is important to know that Nollywood has clearly and helplessly juxtaposition both.

Ranked as the second largest film industry in the world, one would expect that Nollywood is as rich as its status.

Just like every normal business out there, Nollywood is one risky venture where the cost of a loss is greater than the gains. For this reason, investors are meticulous, as they always want to check the pros and cons, thereby drafting or trying to predict a scenario for the business.

Nigerian filmmaker and realtor, Goodness Usman, believes the industry is not as viable as envisioned, especially for filmmakers who invest so much in making a movie.

She affirmed that the success of a movie producer is in the production of more movies, adding: "We don't make movies to make money; we make money to make more movies."

The filmmaker and real estate consultant for Naijarealty24 described the movie industry as an experiment, which is still undergoing transition, insisting: "Nollywood is still largely a big experiment and we are terrible at collecting data.

"This means whatever anyone tells you about profitability in Nollywood is only half the truth, no matter where it is coming from, that is why you see most of her Nigerian celebrities delving into other businesses."

Uzodinma Okpechi Speaks On Above Death And Vuga

Notable motion picture director, Uzodinma Okpechi, whom we featured on the celebrity page last Saturday, called in to correct some information on the online version of the interview with him, which has to do with appropriate credits.

In the report, Uzodinma was credited as the director of two critically-acclaimed Nollywood productions- Above Death and Vuga. But the television and film director, whose big budget movie, Kamsi, would grace the big screen in the first quarter of next year, said he served as producer on the set of Above Death in 1998, while Simi Opeoluwa called the shot as director.

Also, Uzo clarified that he produced Vuga in 1999, while again, Opeoluwa was the director and joint executive producer.