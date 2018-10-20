Nigeria: Jci Lagos, Partners Touch Vives in Mushin

Lagos Coral (LC) of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) in partnership with Al- Tinez Visions, recently organised a free health care and eye screening for residents of Idi-Oro community in Mushin, Lagos.

The project, which was themed Lifeline was packaged as a medical intervention to combat malaria in the community.

National president, JCI Nigeria, Adeniyi Balogun said the group has an active citizen framework whereby they go into the communities where there is prevalence of health related issues to proffer interventions and relief.

"We have collaboration with other sister NGOs that provided medical personnel for basic health, sight and general hygiene. JCI is consistent with its projects and partnership with corporate bodies that help them pull through with their interventions for communities," he said.

Folajimi Adeloye, 2018 President JCI, (LC) told The Guardian that the organisation's aim is encapsulated in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3, to deal with health related issues by providing free mosquito net to protect against mosquito bite, deworming exercise for the adults by medical doctors, and free eye test conducted by experts, who recommend glasses for patients after diagnosis while they provide free glasses for patients.

"Usually, we do lead analysis to identify what the community needs, we have a team that looks out for what will have positive impact on the community, so after their survey the JCI LC decided to visit the Mushin environ which obviously need these things. JCI is a progressive organization such that at the beginning of the year, we already have a timetable for the entire year's goals and we ensure to work towards achieving all," he said.

Aside the free glasses, mosquito nets and other health related free packages given, there was health talk on cancer and other diseases by medical consultants who made the participants understand that certain diseases can be prevented.

The over 200 participants of the project, who obviously needed the facilities, were overwhelmed and grateful for the intervention as they were charged by medical consultants and experts to keep their surroundings and environment clean for sustainability.

Director of project, JCI 2018, Mrs. Okoronkwo said, "looking around this community, it is glaring that the government has not done much to improve the environment, hence the need for the medical outreach and hygiene induction.