19 October 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sharon Otieno to Be Buried in Homa Bay Friday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Author: Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Sharon Otieno, the 28-year-old woman who was killed while seven months pregnant will be buried at her Homa Bay home on Friday.

Sharon was killed alongside her unborn baby in a crime blamed on Migori Governor Okoth Obado who is facing charges in court with his Personal Assistant Michael Oyamo and an aide Casper Obiero.

Sharon was abducted on September 3 alongside a Nation Newspaper reporter in what was said to be a set up by Obado's Personal Assistant who alighted after luring them to abductors, but the journalist later jumped out.

Obado, who has since admitted fathering Sharon's unborn baby has denied murder charges and is now fighting to be freed on bond.

Share

Kenya

Kipchoge to Give Evidence in Fresh Rio Scam Investigations

Athletics legend Kipchoge Keino will now not be charged but instead give evidence in the Sh55 million Rio Olympic Games… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.