Kenya: Sharon Otieno to Be Buried in Homa Bay Friday

Nairobi — Sharon Otieno, the 28-year-old woman who was killed while seven months pregnant will be buried at her Homa Bay home on Friday.

Sharon was killed alongside her unborn baby in a crime blamed on Migori Governor Okoth Obado who is facing charges in court with his Personal Assistant Michael Oyamo and an aide Casper Obiero.

Sharon was abducted on September 3 alongside a Nation Newspaper reporter in what was said to be a set up by Obado's Personal Assistant who alighted after luring them to abductors, but the journalist later jumped out.

Obado, who has since admitted fathering Sharon's unborn baby has denied murder charges and is now fighting to be freed on bond.

Share