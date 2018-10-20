20 October 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Opposition Leader Appointed AU Commission Envoy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The African Union Commission on Saturday announced the appointment Kenya's Opposition leader Raila Odinga as High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

In a statement, Chairperson Moussa Mahamat said Odinga - who served as Prime Minister and also Cabinet Minister in charge of Energy (during retired President Moi's administration), Roads, Housing and Public Works dockets (during ex-President Mwai Kibaki first term) - will work to support and strengthen the efforts of the Commission's relevant departments.

He is also tasked with mobilising further political support from member states, regional economic communities and facilitating greater ownership by all concerned stakeholders on the continent.

Odinga announced during the Mashujaa Day fete Saturday in Kakamega that he had accepted the appointment.

President Uhuru Kenyatta congratulated Odinga on his appointment noting that under his leadership, several key infrastructure projects were conceived and successfully implemented among them by-passes in Nairobi and other major towns across the country.

"The appointment of Raila Odinga to the High Representative position is a great honour not only to the Hon. Raila but also to the people and the Republic of Kenya."

He pointed out that Odinga has over the years been at the forefront in the development of modern infrastructure as an economic enabler and as an instrument for regional and international integration.

"We all fondly remember the Hon. Raila Odinga for the exemplary infrastructure development work he did in his past assignments in Government as Minister for Roads and Public Works, and as Prime Minister in the Grand Coalition Government," read a statement from State House.

In the discharge of his mandate, the Opposition leader will pay particular attention to the missing links along the transnational highway corridors identified as part of the Trans-African Highways Network, with a view to facilitating their development and modernization.

Kenya

Kipchoge to Give Evidence in Fresh Rio Scam Investigations

Athletics legend Kipchoge Keino will now not be charged but instead give evidence in the Sh55 million Rio Olympic Games… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.