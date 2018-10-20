20 October 2018

Kenya: DCI, EACC to Be Streamlined As Government Intensifies Graft Purge

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are set to be streamlined as the war on corruption intensifies.

Apart from making the fight against corruption seamless, it will also ensure maximum use of available resources and avoid duplication of duties by the two agencies, both crucial in the criminal justice system.

President Uhuru Kenyatta disclosed the plan during his Mashujaa Day celebrations speech in Kakamega County, where he vowed to sustain the graft purge.

"I want everyone in Kenya to know that no matter your standing in society, we are all equal before the law. Cases against corrupt acts are being built against persons who may have thought themselves untouchable," he asserted.

President Kenyatta further directed EACC to promulgate regulations and guidelines to enable all investigative agencies access Wealth Declarations of all State and public officers.

"I have also directed actions that will reduce wastage of public funds and make government departments more accountable and efficient. I am aware that every taxpayer's shilling is hard earned, and that it must be translated to services that make a positive impact in the lives of our people," he said.

He said the ongoing prosecutions will not be limited to just senior public servants "who betrayed their oaths of office, but also their accomplices in the private sector, including those professionals who aid in the laundering of stolen public funds."

He asked Kenyans to accept that corruption is lethal "and as such, all must do all within our power to eliminate it."

