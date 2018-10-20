Tanzania: Mo Abductors' Abandoned Car Moved to Oyster Bay Police Station

Dar es Salaam — The vehicle that police believe was used by unknown gunmen to abduct billionaire Mohammed Dewji 'MO' has been towed to Oyster Bay Police Station in the city from force's headquarters.

This comes as the Police in Dar es Salaam Special Zone embark on thorough investigations to detain the suspects of abduction.

"It is true the car has been towed to Oyster Bay Police Station. The Kinondoni Regional Police Commander and Regional Crimes Officer will take charge of the matter due to the fact that the incident took place within jurisdiction," Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa told The Citizen over the phone on Saturday, October 20.

Earlier Saturday, the police in Dar es Salaam led by Mr Mambosasa found the car abandoned at the Gymkhana grounds before taking it to the Police headquarters in the city.

Meanwhile, briefing journalists on Saturday, October 20, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Simon Sirro, revealed that the unknown gunmen had attempted to burn down the car before abandoning it.

"They were trying to get rid of the evidence, but they failed," the IGP explained.

He added: "We have managed to identity the owner and driver of the car. So, this is a good start for the investigations."

At the police headquarters, the journalists had opportunity to see the car and take photos.