Nigeria: 55 Killed, 22 Arrested in Kasuwan Magani Mayhem - Police

Kaduna — Following the crises that erupted in Kasuwa Magani, Kujama Local Govnment Area of Kaduna State, the police command has said 55 people were killed.

The police however said 22 have been arrested and are being investigated.

State Commissioner of Police Ahmad Abdur-Rahman at a press briefing in Kaduna said when the command was alerted on the incident, he immediately dispatched teams of mobile and conventional policemen as well as Operation Yaki to restore normalcy in the area.

Abdur-Rahman noted that the command has engaged youth leaders, traditional and religious leaders with a view to forestalling future re-occurrence.

While assuring that the situation has been brought under control,he warned that the command will not condone acts of lawlessness.

He,however,stressed that the command is partnering with sister security agencies to maintain law and order across the state.

Abdur-Rahman commended the Kaduna State Government for imposing a curfew adding, "Anybody that has hand in this crisis must face the full wrath of law because we will not allow lawlessness, we remain committed to save lives and property of every citizens."

He appealed to the public to continue to live in peace, and assist the command with useful information.