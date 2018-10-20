20 October 2018

Nigeria: Ex - RMAFC Chairman, Hamman Tukur, Is Dead

By Nuruddeen M. Abdallah

The former chairman of Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Engineer Hamman Tukur is dead.

Sources close to his family said the he died in Kaduna on Saturday morning.

He will be buried in Kaduna according to Islamic rites, the family source told Daily Trust.

He was at various times Rector, Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna, Managing Director of the defunct National Electricity Power Authority (NEPA), and permanent secretary at the federal ministries of power, steel, and petroleum.

He is survived by a wife and children.

