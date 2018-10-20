Zimbabwe: Dembare Work Ethic Impresses Chigowe

DYNAMOS interim coach Lloyd Chigowe has praised the work ethic demonstrated by his charges at training and is hoping to transform the zeal into results when they face army side Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premiership soccer match at Rufaro tomorrow.

The Glamour Boys are engaged in a desperate fight to survive relegation in the last five games of the season.

Chigowe, who has so far presided over three competitive matches, winning two and losing one, believes the Dynamos players have been warming up to his football philosophy ever since he took over the reins from his former boss Lloyd Mutasa.

DeMbare are in high spirits following the 2-1 win over city rivals CAPS United in the Harare Derby last week.

"When you come into a crisis-like situation, you have to quickly try to change the mindset of the players and I think they have responded magnificently.

"Like last week we had asked them to absorb the pressure against CAPS United because our observation had been that CAPS United normally tire in the second half, just like what they did against Highlanders. I think they put up a good performance in terms of work rate. They were workaholics in the first half and then the second half they went out and did the job. So with a little bit more of time, I think they will gel. But I think we are coming up right. After the win last week, the self-belief is now there," said Chigowe.

Dynamos will, however, be missing a number of players tomorrow, who include James Marufu, Godfrey Mukambi, Ocean Mushure and Jimmy Tigere. There are also doubts over Phamakani Dube and Denver Mukamba due to lack of fitness. Chigowe, who is being assisted by Murape Murape, began his tenure with a 2-0 defeat at champions FC Platinum, just two days after they had taken over from Lloyd Mutasa. But he has since helped DeMbare reach the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup while also leading them in the relegation dogfight.

Their opponents Rhinos have been unpredictable in a season they have blown hot and cold. The army side won 7-1 against Mutare City in one game and then lost the next heavily when they were thrashed 4-1 by newboys Herentals. Rhinos bounced back with a 3-1 win over in-form Triangle in the following assignment before the 1-1 draw against Harare City last week.

Maruwa, who once worked under Callisto Pasuwa at Dynamos during the trailblazing run when DeMbare bagged four consecutive titles, said a lot has changed since he left the club.

But he fears DeMbare could be difficult opponents, especially when pushed into a corner. "It's always tough when playing against a team that is in the relegation mix. So we need to be at our best to collect points against Dynamos. Of course I worked at Dynamos at some point, but many things have happened since I left. We won four championships, but now they are fighting relegation.

"So this is going to be a different ball game altogether. Dynamos are always Dynamos, they are fighters, especially when pushed into a corner," said Maruwa.

Rhinos will be without their skipper Bruce Homora because of suspension, but Maruwa has match winners in the likes of Lot Chiunga, Allen Gahadzikwa, Masimba Mambare,

Fixtures

Today

ZPC Kariba v CAPS United (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Chapungu (Baobab), Nichrut v FC Platinum (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo Chiefs (Luveve).

Tomorrow

Mutare City Rovers v Yadah (Vengere), Dynamos v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Triangle United v Herentals (Gibbo), Highlanders v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Harare City (Maglas)