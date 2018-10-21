21 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: France, Suza Build Comprehensive Partnership

THE State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) and the French government have vowed to create a wideranging partnership in fostering socio-economic development.

This follows a fruitful discussion between the Ambassador of France to Tanzania, Mr Frédéric Clavier and Prof Idris Rai, the SUZA Vice Chancellor, here this week. Clavier expressed his country's commitment to partner with SUZA in promoting the French language, agriculture and tourism sectors.

"My country chose the State University of Zanzibar as the focal point of cooperation and we shall soon need to know what France and SUZA will benefit in those areas of cooperation", he said.

Accompanied by Ms Cécile Frobert, Head of Cooperation and Cultural Affairs of the French Embassy, Mr Clavier argued that agriculture and tourism are among key sectors in the economy that could drive other sectors along into development if enhanced.

He said that for a long time France and Tanzania have enjoyed a good relationship, adding that strengthening their collaboration with SUZA is essential for the two countries to move forward for the benefit of its people.

"There is a great need for individuals to develop interest in learning other languages including French so as to improve upon their lives through the existence of a wide range of global job opportunities," said Clavier.

Prof Idris Rai expressed his appreciation for the timely visit of the French Ambassador, informing him that Zanzibar has been enjoying good relations with France in various disciplines, saying it is high time this collaboration is further extended.

Mr Rai added that in the very near future, the 'Kizimbani Agricultural Training Institute (KATI)' will be part of SUZA; a move intended to develop expertise in the agricultural sector.

"In running this institution efficiently, we need to build our capacity, so far we lack adequate professionals and resources in reaching this goal, so we hope our partnership will resolve this setback," he added.

He also requested for the setting up of a joint programme between SUZA and French higher learning institutions in tourism studies, including hospitality management so as to boost Zanzibar's tourism which is among the main sectors of the economy, adding that this link will be of enormous importance.

