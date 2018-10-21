Tanzania: Simba Players Pledge Win for 'Mo'

Dar es Salaam — Simba Sports Club players today play Stand United in the Mainland Premier League with a morale boost after the release of their chief financier Mohammed Dewji.

Dewji, popularly known as Mo, was kidnapped on October 11 and was dumped at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana grounds during the wee hours of yesterday.

Simba coordinator Abbas Ally told The Citizen yesterday that Mo's abduction was a shock to all.

News of his release fired up the Simba camp, causing the postponment of training.

Abbas said after receiving reports that Dewji was back home safely, players and technical bench officials were elated and promised to beat Stand United today at the National Stadium.

"After receiving news of his release, club leaders, players and fans erupted into celebration. He is our chief financier and has helped us immensely. Actually, all football stakeholders are happy with Mo's return," he said. Singida United secretary general Abdulrahman Simba said with Mo's release, uncertainty among football lovers was over.