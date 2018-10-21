Tanzania: Let's Join Hands in Curbing Crime

DUST has started to settle in the case involving the abduction of Africa's youngest billionaire, Mohammed Dewji popularly known as 'Mo' after the business magnate, who was abducted Thursday October 11, this year, was found safe and sound early yesterday.

The businessman was dumped in the city by unknown people, who also abandoned a vehicle, they had used to abduct him, a dark blue Toyota Surf with registration number AGX 404 MC. And, apparently, the police had a day before MO was released revealed the details of the car.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Friday, IGP Sirro said already, they had established the owner of the said vehicle and his nationality, place where the vehicle was registered and its driver.

"From our investigation, we have established that the said vehicle entered into Tanzania from neighbouring country through one of our border posts on 1st September, this year and was driven by a person namely Obasanjo Zacharias Junior," he said. It does not come as a surprise then that the abductors had no option but release MO as police seemed to be closing in on them. Now that MO is back, it is high time that we, as a country, go to the drawing board and come up with answers as to what can be done to curb such abductions in the future. In other words, we need to come up with lessons from the whole saga. It is everyone's role to make sure that abductions become a thing of the past in the country. We have to be our neighbours' keeper and make sure we help each other to avoid such a social anomaly. Abductors are humans just like us and definitely live within the society, so it is vital that we report any known kidnapper or people who live dubious lives to the police for investigations. On the other hand, all the people in positions of influence should tighten security around them and their properties. It does not matter how secure they feel they are and the government should on the other hand, hasten its intention to place CCTV cameras in most parts of the city to easily trace such occurrences. Let's all join hands, therefore and help prevent crime in the country to preserve the hard earned peace. A crime free Tanzania is possible and it only takes the will of the people.